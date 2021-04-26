Assam Police constable arrested in ONGC abduction case

GUWAHATI, April 26: An Assam Police constable was on Monday arrested from Upper Assam in connection with the recent abduction of three ONGC employees.

The constable, identified as Basanta Buragohain and a resident of Chapakhowa at Sadiya in Tinsukia district, is currently in police custody.

“We have arrested Basanta Buragohain from Sadiya for his alleged involvement with ULFA (I) and have taken him in our custody. He is being interrogated,” an official source said.

It may be mentioned that three ONGC employees were abducted by ULFA (I) cadres from the Romonia workover rig at Lakwa in Sivasagar district in the wee hours of April 21.

However, two of them, Alakesh Saikia and Mohini Mohan Gogoi, were rescued in a joint operation by Indian Army and Assam Rifles from Mon district of Nagaland on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched counter insurgency operations to trace the third employee, Ritul Saikia.

On April 22, Sivasagar police arrested 14 linkmen and sympathisers of the militant outfit in connection with the abduction.