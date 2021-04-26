Assam suspends classes upto standard VIII till May 8

GUWAHATI, April 26: The Assam secondary education department has issued a notification on Monday, authorising deputy commissioners of districts, where active COVID-19 cases cross 100 on a particular day, to close classes VI to VIII in both government and non-government educational institutions till May 8, 2021.

An earlier notification had ordered the closure of classes till Class V in both government and non-government schools in districts where the COVID-19 cases have crossed 100.

However, online classes will have to be made available.

“Currently, Chirang, Baska, Biswanath, Majuli, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Chariadeo, West Karbi Anglong, and South Salmara are the only districts having less than 100 cases,” state health and education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Monday.

The SOPs, which allow 50 percent attendance in educational institutions (from Class IX onwards) will continue to be in effect till further orders.

Sarma had last week said that all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities and hostels, would be closed as and when the COVID-19 positive cases in Kamrup Metropolitan district touch the 1000 mark in a day.

On Sunday, Kamrup Metropolitan district reported 791 COVID-19 positive cases.