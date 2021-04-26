B’desh seals int’l border with India

New Delhi, April 25: Amid surging COVID-19 cases in India including in the eastern and Northeastern region, Bangladesh today announced closures of its international borders with India but has allowed border trade to continue.

“Bangladesh will close its land borders with India for the next 14 days due to the unprecedented surge of corona virus cases in the neighbouring nation,” Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen announced.

The decision was taken in view of the rapid increase of coronavirus cases in India and Bangladesh is closing the land routes for passengers for the time being, he said.

The minister, however, said the trade between the two countries would continue. There would be no ban on the movement of cargo vehicles, he said.

Air travel between India and Bangladesh has already been suspended since April 14 with the rise in infections.

Bangladesh’s National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 had earlier suggested closure of borders with India till there is an improvement in the pandemic situation in India.