Delhi govt to provide free Covid vaccine to all above 18 years

NEW DELHI, April 26: Delhi will vaccinate all above 18 free of cost, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. Vaccinations will be open to all adults from Saturday.

“Delhi government has decided to provide free vaccines to everyone above 18 years of age. Today we have given the approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines. We will make an effort to ensure that it is purchased soon and administered at the earliest to people,” Mr Kejriwal announced.

This is likely to be only for Delhi Government-run hospitals. Those going to private hospitals will still have to pay for their Covid shots.

Mr Kejriwal urged vaccine-makers to bring down the prices for state governments.

“I appeal to vaccine manufacturers to bring down the price to ₹ 150/dose. You have an entire lifetime to earn profits. This is not the time to do that when there is a raging pandemic. I also appeal to the Central government to cap the price (of vaccines) if needed,” he said.

“One vaccine producer said that they’ll provide vaccines to the state governments at ₹ 400 a dose and the second producer said that they’ll provide at ₹ 600 a dose. Both of them will keep the price at ₹ 150 a dose for the central government. I hope the prices remain the same for all,” added the Chief Minister.

