Ravi Kishan gives 40L for UP O2 plant in Gorakhpur

GORAKHPUR (UTTAR PRADESH), April 26: BJP MP Ravi Kishan has written a letter to Gorakhpur District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan, asking him to identify a location for setting up an oxygen plant in Gorakhpur.

The MP said that he would contribute Rs 40 lakh for the purpose.

“I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the health and family welfare minister, and I am providing Rs 40 lakh from my MPLAD fund to the PM Relief Fund for the setting up of an oxygen plant in Gorakhpur at the earliest so that critical Covid patients can be saved,” Ravi Kishan told reporters.

He said that for setting up the plant, he has asked the district magistrate to identify an appropriate location.

“The second wave of the pandemic is very dangerous, and it is a matter of deep concern that there is shortage of oxygen in many hospitals across the country. In view of such a crisis, I have decided to strengthen the infrastructure of Gorakhpur so that the district becomes well-equipped to fight these challenges.

“Gorakhpur is the largest city of eastern Uttar Pradesh, and lakhs of people depend on Gorakhpur for their medical needs. This is why setting up an oxygen plant could save many lives,” he said.

Ravi Kishan said that the Yogi Adityanath government was making sincere efforts in all possible ways to combat Covid-19 and save people from this deadly disease.

