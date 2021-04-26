Journalist Aiyushman Dutta dies of COVID

GUWAHATI, April 26: Renowned journalist, writer, the founder of Guwahati International Music Festival , one of the key persons behind Northeast Writers’ Forum, Aiyushman Dutta died of Corona virus infection today. He breathed his last at Hayat Hospital here after plasma and injection could not be arranged for his treatment.

Dutta tested positive for COVID 19 on April 22 after showing mild symptoms and was admitted to the hospital the same day.

His condition started deteriorating from Saturday with family members and friends desperately looking for plasma donor by Sunday.

Eventually, Dutta went into ventilation and doctors prescribed the rare Tocilizumab 400 mg injection, which was not available in Guwahati neither was found with suppliers of manufacturer Cipla.

During Sunday afternoon, a plasma donor was arranged, but it was late by then.