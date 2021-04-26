Meghalaya logs highest single-day spike in 2021

SHILLONG, April 25: The COVID-19 numbers in Meghalaya is fast racing towards the 2000-mark with the state recording 208 fresh cases on Sunday – the highest single-day spike in 2021. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,338.

Also, two more COVID-related deaths on Sunday took the total number of fatalities to 160.

DHS (MI), Dr Aman Warr informed that 54-year-old Saira Tynsong of Darrang village in West Jaintia Hills, who was admitted at Shillong Civil Hospital on April 18, expired on Sunday. The cause of death was Covid-19 infection with Type I respiratory failure.

45-year-old Purnima Lama of Dongkamon, Nongmynsong, who was admitted at Bethany Hospital on April 23, died on Sunday due to ARDS Covid-19 pneumonia with Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Out of the 208 new cases, 161 were recorded in East Khasi Hills, 14 in East Jaintia Hills, 13 in Ri Bhoi, nine in West Jaintia Hills, four each in East Garo Hills and West Garo Hills and three in South West Khasi Hills.

The DHS (MI) also informed that 1,137 positive patients were undergoing home quarantine while 251 were in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, 62 patients recovered on Sunday including 46 in East Khasi Hills, six in Ri Bhoi, five in East Jaintia Hills, two each in South West Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills and one in West Garo Hills. So far, 14,446 patients have recovered in the state.