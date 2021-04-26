Citizens vanquish fears, come out to take jabs

SHILLONG, April 25: Overcoming the fear surrounding the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, people in Shillong have started coming out in large numbers to get vaccinated.

This comes after the state government set a target of vaccinating 80 per cent of the population early. The fear about the safety of the vaccine and doubts about its efficacy were triggered by social media posts and rumours.

“Over 50 people got vaccinated yesterday (Saturday). Thirty-five others got the jabs today (Sunday) and the drive is on,” said Jail Road Society Member Paul Jyrwa, who is coordinating with the Health department for vaccination at Jail Road.

Another COVID-19 committee in-charge, Biplab Paul said, “Many people are coming to get the shots. I request everyone to come and get vaccinated for protection against the virus”.

He said initially people were apprehensive but the various steps taken by the government to create awareness on the disease and the vaccines reduced the fear. Except for mild headache and fever, no major complaints were received from people vaccinated.

“I feel alright and everyone should take it to fight the pandemic,” said Bijay Pal soon after taking a jab.

Khela Pal said she was hesitant earlier but now she realised the need to get vaccinated.

“We all were waiting for the vaccine. I pray that this takes us to safety and help us return to normal life,” said Romeca Kharkongor, a 68-year-old woman from Oxford Hills who got vaccinated recently.

Another citizen, Pher Lyngdoh said, “I took the shots to protect myself against the virus”.

Till April 23, altogether 81,465 citizens were administered the first dose in the state. Of them, 9,445 had also got the second dose.