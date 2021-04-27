KSU accuses CRPF, SMB of encroachment

SHILLONG, April 26: The KSU Environment Cell on Monday slammed the 67th Battalion of the CRPF and the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) for alleged encroachment along the banks of the Wahumkhrah river.

“We are really upset at the government machinery for disrespecting the environment and also for their failure to take the local Dorbar into confidence before taking up construction activities near the river bank,” the KSU said, while urging the East Khasi Hills district administration to immediately stop construction of the supermarket in Polo.

The KSU also asked the State Water Advisory Board and the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board to stop the encroachment by the CRPF and SMB.