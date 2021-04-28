COVID strain in state not identified yet

SHILLONG, April 27: The state government is yet to ascertain which strain of COVID-19 is contributing to the steady spike in cases and the increasing death count in Meghalaya.

The state has been sending the samples for genome sequencing of the virus on a regular basis but there has been no confirmatory response from the Centre.

Medical experts in the state say there are indications that the virus belongs to the second strain as it is highly contagious. The surge this year has been at a rate faster than last year’s but nothing can be said without scientific confirmation, they said.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma had also stated that the virus this time is highly infectious.

Reports say that the ‘Indian strain’ of the coronavirus carries higher transmissibility similar to the UK variant, but there has been little evidence of it being more lethal than the original virus.

The B.1.617 variant of SARS-CoV2, also called a ‘double mutant’ or the ‘Indian strain’, has been found prevalent largely in Maharashtra and Delhi hit hardest by the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology is one of 10 laboratories in the country that are involved in genome sequencing of the virus and according to them, there is no comparison of which variant has increased transmissibility.

Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik held a consultative meeting with the Chief Minister and Health Minister A.L. Hek to take stock of the pandemic situation in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. DHS (MI) Aman War and NHM Mission Director Ramkumar attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister apprised the Governor of the COVID-19 situation in the state, and the preparedness in terms of the number of COVID-19 beds, ICU beds and oxygen facilities.

He also elaborated on the strategies the state government and the Health Department have undertaken to control the pandemic situation.

Sangma said the state has 1,456 active cases with a high positivity rate compared to the past three months, new rules for quarantine and home monitoring. About 1,200 of the active cases are under 45 years of age and vaccination is the only way to control the situation, the Governor was told.

The Chief Minister also informed the Governor that there are sufficient doses of vaccines in the state and about 65 earmarked ICU beds and 700 beds with oxygen to cater to emergency situations. Besides, testing and vaccination have been ramped up, he said.

The Governor expressed his satisfaction with the current levels of preparedness and planning and sought consultative strategies to encourage more vaccination and create awareness about it.

He also suggested home isolation and treatment for asymptomatic and mild cases in order to ease the pressure on hospitals, adding that they could be provided home kits for monitoring and doctors could visit them at home.