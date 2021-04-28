Four deaths, 147 fresh cases in state

SHILLONG, April 27: There seems to be no end to the pile-up of COVID-19 cases with Meghalaya recording more than 100 fresh cases for the ninth day on the trot on Tuesday. The state also witnessed four deaths on the day, taking the number of fatalities to 165.

With 147 fresh cases on Tuesday, the state now has 1,456 active cases, 1,055 of which are in East Khasi Hills, 143 in Ri Bhoi, 94 in West Jaintia Hills, 64 in East Jaintia Hills, 53 in West Garo Hills, 20 in West Khasi Hills, 14 in South West Khasi Hills, five in East Garo Hills, three each in South Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills and two in North Garo Hills.

Also, 90 people recovered in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,650.

Sahip A Sangma (26), resident of Kharukol Jalaigre, Baghmara, South Garo Hills, who was admitted in Tura Civil Hospital on April 26 and was and found to be COVID positive, died on the same day. The cause of death was COVID-19 Pneumonia with Chronic Pulmonary Infection.

Tympang Maya Tariang (58) of Nongtalang, West Jaintia Hills, temporarily residing in Jaiaw Langsning, who was admitted in Bethany Hospital, Shillong on April 25 and was found to be COVID positive, died on Tuesday. The cause of death was COVID-19 Pneumonia with multiple Myeloma and severe Anaemia.

Saralin Mylliem Umlong (45), resident of Umlyngka, East Khasi Hills, who was admitted in Woodland Hospital, Shillong on Tuesday and found to be COVID positive, died two hours later. The cause of death was severe COVID-19 Pneumonia with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus with Hypertension.

Lomena Lyngdoh Mawlong (59), resident of Mawlai Mawkynroh, Umshing, Shillong, who was admitted in Supercare Hospital, Shillong on April 26 and found to be COVID positive, died on Tuesday. The cause of death was COVID-19 Pneumonia with severe ARDS with septic shock with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.

For the first time the virus has been detected in infants after a 9-month-old baby tested positive in South Garo Hills. Both her parents also tested positive.