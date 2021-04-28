HSPDP backs MeECL

SHILLONG, April 27: The HSPDP, an ally of the NPP-led MDA coalition, has reposed its faith on the beleaguered Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) it bail itself out of the crisis arising out of alleged discrepancies and irregularities.

HSPDP general secretary, Renikton L Tongkhar on Tuesday said that the party had full faith on the MeECL authorities to take measures to correct all the anomalies.

Asked if the party would demand an inquiry into the MeECL mess, he said the party was yet to discussed the matter. “My understanding is that the authorities concerned would take measures to improve the overall functioning of the MeECL,” he said.

He claimed that the situation in the Power department has already shown signs of improvement in view of the intervention and measures taken by the government.

He expressed happiness that the government had cleared 50 per cent of the total dues from the loan received under the Atmanirbhar scheme and recalled that Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma had assured that government had moved the Centre for release of the second tranche of loan to clear the remaining dues.

“I hope that with these measures people of the state won’t be subjected to load-shedding anymore,” he added.