‘None should exploit situation’

SHILLONG, April 27: United Democratic Party (UDP) general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh on Tuesday said nobody, including private hospitals and suppliers of foodgrains, should exploit a crisis situation like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stating that everybody needs to be more considerate during these difficult times, Mawthoh said people will be in distress and they will not know who to turn to.

“Human lives are important and we are talking about saving human lives. The healthcare system has collapsed in many parts and this is the time to do whatever little we can,” the UDP general secretary said.

He asked the state government to ensure there is a proper food chain supply, especially of essential items, and no one takes advantage of the situation.

“We need to think of the daily wagers, the poor people. A sensitive approach is required to help our fellow citizens and it is not the time to cash in on the situation,” he said.

He stressed that the food chain supply is regulated in such a way by the government that nobody can take advantage of the situation.

Mawthoh said he is not sure if the government can regulate the food chain supply or the prices of COVID tests in private hospitals. He asked the private hospitals to act responsibly.

“If the private hospitals are charging high prices for COVID tests, the government can have a talk with them,” he suggested.

He said the government, on its part, should ensure it is considerate.

“The private hospitals should also be considerate. They should not charge much more than what the government hospitals are charging for the COVID tests,” Mawthoh categorically stated.