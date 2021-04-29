Load-shedding timings revised

SHILLONG, April 28: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has revised the load-shedding schedule which will be effective from midnight of April 29.

As per the revised schedule, Shillong and the entire Garo Hills region will have power cuts from midnight till 3 am, Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi public areas from 3 am to 6 am, Lumshnong industries and Jaintia Hills public areas from 6 am to 9 am, Lumshnong industries from 9 am to 2 pm, Lumshnong and Byrnihat industries from 2 pm to 4 pm and Byrnihat industries from 4 pm till midnight.