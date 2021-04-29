Lockdown in Ri-Bhoi district from May 1 to May 10

NONGPOH, April 29: In view of the rising number of Covid-19 positive cases, lockdown is being declared in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya from May 1 to May 10 next, according to Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner, R M Kurbah.

 

