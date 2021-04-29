Declining positivity rate a ray of hope: Delhi Health Minister

NEW DELHI, April 29: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday that the test positivity rate for Covid-19 has been declining in the national capital, which is a ray of hope for Delhi government.

“With the positivity rate dropping down to 31.76 per cent, Delhi reported 25,986 cases on Wednesday. The numbers have been constantly breaching the 20,000-mark for the past 10-12 days. However, the fact that the positivity rate has been declining is a certain ray of hope for us,” Jain said.

“The highest positivity rate was recorded at nearly 35 per cent about four days ago. We thought that this might go beyond 40-45 per cent. But it has halted at 35 per cent, and is even dropping down, like yesterday it was 31.76 per cent,” he added.

While presenting a graph that demonstrated the 10-day average and daily positivity rate, Jain said that the 10-day average has been decreasing significantly since the past couple of days. “This ignites hope within us. We are foreseeing the positivity rate to decline even further,” he said.

He also pointed out that the demand for oxygen has increased exponentially in Delhi, and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is focussing on increasing the number of oxygen beds and maintaining its consistent supply.

Jain claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party government’s preparations for the vaccination drive for those above 18 tears of age are on track and it shall commence as soon as the government receives vaccine doses from the companies.

He also mentioned that this is not the time to politicise things, as everything has been displayed transparently by the Delhi government, which has never hidden anything in the past and can assure that it won’t do the same in the near future.

Jain assured that no matter how many hindrances the Kejriwal government faces, it will continue to work for the welfare of the people of Delhi.

With reference to doubts regarding a small error related to Covid deaths in Wednesday’s health bulletin, Jain said, “The bulletin was correct, but the only mistake was in the cumulative total. It was supposed to be added to the previous day’s numbers, but instead it was mistakenly added to the day before yesterday’s numbers. It has been rectified and disseminated.”