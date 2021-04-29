On the two UDP Stalwarts

Editor,

Initially I have ignored to go howling over Albert Thyrniang’s article, but under pressure from peers and since his last article directly invites mine and my colleague’s attention, I would like to draw the writers attention on his article,“ To the two UDP stalwarts” (ST April 20, 2021). Regarding Thyrniang’s article, “UDP’s Blatant Hypocrisy,” (ST April 6, 2021), the title of the article itself was conspicuous in establishing his motive against those in the UDP. Does he mean to say that a non- living organization can be a hypocrite since he is now trying to wriggle out by saying, ‘I did not lambast anyone as criminal nor used abusive language nor called anyone a hypocrite.’

The writer can also come out with distortions, when he instead interprets that I admit being a hypocrite politician, which however I quoted his allegation used against us. And now he brought up many new and irrelevant issues to which I will react on only two most important ones – on being together in MDA with BJP and on women’s participation in traditional institutions.

What will the UDP do with 7 MLAs only in the House of 60? In any coalition government, a number of parties may form a government. So does MDA, where we are together with the NPP, PDF, HSPDP and BJP. It’s like being a member in a society, where one can’t run away, only because there are criminal elements in it. But if the author dares to leave India ruled by BJP, I assure him we will get out of the MDA within moments, or BJP should be sacked from MDA.

On women’s participation in local Dorbars, we have women members in many Dorbar Shnong and I want women to participate in our village Durbars. There is no law to bar them, nor, should there be anything as such. There is no law either to bar a woman from being a local Dorbar Chief, but women themselves in general shy away voluntarily for many personal and domestic reasons.

As for women occupying post in Traditional institutions as Syiem and Sirdar, the author should better learn the local administrative laws of the traditional durbars, rather than trying to question the accepted tenets.

Finally, I welcome Thyrniang to join active politics, to better understand the intrinsic values of practical politics and local administrative systems, since it is easier said than done. In the UDP we have a system of screening all applicants.

Yours etc.,

BM Lanong,

Via email

MCS results should not be delayed

Editor,

Since this daily has been pursuing the cause of the MCS aspirants and the hurdles that the Commission had to pass through, it is fair to inform the readers of your esteemed daily that on April 22, 2021, the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) finally completed the process of conducting the personal interviews of 76 candidates who had qualified for the Main Examination for recruitment to the posts of Meghalaya Civil Services (MCS) – Junior Grade. The MCS personal interview spanned a total of six days with about 12 candidates or so for each day. According to the feedback received from several candidates, the MPSC Chairperson and Members, as well as the direct regular recruit IAS expert member(s) were highly professional in their conduct during all the days of the personal interview. The questions asked of the candidate were of a high standard, befitting the stature of a State Civil Service exam. For this reason alone the MPSC must be commended for living up to the expectations of the candidates.

While some candidates said they performed well in their respective interviews; others were unsure and felt demotivated by their unsatisfactory performance. Regardless of the outcome, all 76 candidates should feel proud that they have reached this final stage of the recruitment examination. Now that all stages of the recruitment process is finally over, we request the MPSC to please declare the final results at the earliest to avoid unnecessary speculations. At this juncture, the Commission’s onus is only to tabulate the marks of the Mains Exam and the Personal Interview and place the names of future civil servants in order of merit. We sincerely hope MPSC will not let us down in this regard, now that the candidates are all so close to their goal. Any delay in the declaration of results will gives rise to unhealthy maneuverings. If only to redeem its image which in the past has been sullied due to various reasons, this is the time for the MPSC to demonstrate that the new leadership is determined to get the Commission back on the rails.

Yours etc.,

Jeremiah S.

Via email

Precautionary measures for bankers

Editor,

Apropos the letter by Lucky Star Shangpliang captioned, “Thank you note” (ST April, 28, 2021), I concur with Mr. Shangpliang on the efficiency and promptness of the employees of State Bank of India, Kenches Trace Branch. Private Banks are assumed to provide the best of services to clients, however, it is a proven fact that it is not the sector of business that provides the best or worst services, it is the employee/team that can actually make a difference.

As an account holder, I have actually never encountered any challenges or delays with any form of banking related work with SBI Kenches Trace Branch. Consequently as a delighted client, I would also like to highlight that the health and safety of these employees is of utmost importance and in fact the need of the hour in these Covid times.

Considering the current scenario, many sector are resorting to ‘work from home’ schedules to avoid personal contact with people which is the mode of infection of the new Covid strain. However, I understand that some sectors like banks have no options but to keep themselves and their team as frontline workers. Therefore, the minimum we can hope for it that they are provided with all the equipments and necessary precautions to be able to work in a safe working environment.

I suggest that there should be a fibre glass divider between the clients and every counter or employee, including at the cabins so that he/she does not endanger his/her life on the line of duty. I urge the concerned authorities of the bank to consider my plea so that the team will be able to perform to the best of their abilities and keep on serving their customers with dedication.

Yours etc.,

Leezandra Dkhar,

Via email

Commendable service

Editor,

I wish to convey my appreciation to Lucky Star Shangpliang for the letter to the editor, captioned, “A thank you note,’ (ST April 28, 2021). Mr Shangpliang mentioned the cashier Sanjoy Choudhury as being helpful and courteous. Indeed he is an extraordinary bank employee of the State Bank of India (SBI) who is deserving of a thank you note. He is extremely hard working and looks after the matters of the customers dispassionately. SBI Kenches Trace Branch is probably one of the best branches of the SBI.

Yours etc.,

Dr S K Chattopadhyay

Via email