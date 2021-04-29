Over 20L vaccine doses to reach states/UTs in next 3 days

NEW DELHI, April 29: Nearly 16.16 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and the Union Territories free of cost while additional 20 lakh doses will reach them in next three days, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement further said that out of 16,16,86,140 doses the total consumption including wastages is 15,10,77,933 doses.

“More than one crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs,” the ministry said.

Referring to reports quoting some government officials from Maharashtra that the vaccines in the state are finished thereby adversely impacting the vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry clarified that the total Covid vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as on April 28 (at 8 a.m.) are 1,63,62,470.

“Of this, the total consumption including wastage (0.22 per cent) was 1,56,12,510. Balance of 7,49,960 vaccine doses are still available with the state for administration to the eligible population groups. More, 20,48,890 doses of Covid vaccine are in the pipeline for delivery in the next three days,” the ministry said.

The third phase strategy of Covid-19 vaccination will be implemented from May 1. Registration for the new eligible population groups has started from April 28. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.