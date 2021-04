SHILLONG, April 29: At least two senior politicians have taken COVID vaccine jabs in Shillong today.

Executive Member (EM) of KHADC, Paul Lyngdoh, took the vaccine vaccine at Lower Mawprem, UPHC.

Another senior politician, Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, MLA 16-East Shillong, got her first shot of Covid-19 vaccination here today.