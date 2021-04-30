All-party meet to discuss state’s COVID situation

SHILLONG, April 29: An all-party meeting will be held next week to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday said, “I have already discussed the matter with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and other Ministers. The meeting was supposed to be held yesterday (Wednesday).”

Insisting that the state government’s approach in fighting the pandemic should be similar to that of last year, Lyngdoh said the elected members need to come together as a team and give advice to the government on the steps which need to be taken.

“We are giving space to the government to first assess the ground situation,” the Speaker said.

He lamented that unlike last year, there is lack of discipline and cooperation from the public in the adherence to the laid down protocols.

“Last year, people were disciplined and they cooperated with the government, not only in Meghalaya but all over the country. This time, however, I see that people are lacking in participation, cooperation and discipline,” Lyngdoh observed.

“More people are dying this year compared to that of last year. The situation is alarming for each and every one of us,” he said.

Stating that it took him a long time to get convinced and vaccinated, Lyngdoh said, “I have realised that the best thing will be if everyone goes for vaccination. I am fully confident that it will protect us from the virus.”

He advised people to get vaccinated stating that the government is conducting the vaccination drive in different parts of the state.

“From May 1, people aged 18-45 years can get vaccinated. They should not feel they are strong enough to fight the disease. There have been many cases where people in their early twenties have been put on ventilation after being infected by the virus. So, nobody should take it lightly,” Lyngdoh said.

He appealed to the citizens to extend their support to the government by adhering to the guidelines.

“The government had to take containment measures in East Khasi Hills as people were not cooperating. We must not put pressure on the government by not cooperating,” he added.