Admit cards to serve as car pass for candidates

SHILLONG, April 29: Admit cards of students appearing for SSLC and HSSLC examinations can be used as vehicle passes after the new containment measures come into force from Saturday.

Passenger vehicles have also been made available for students who do not use private vehicles, officials said.

“The examinations will carry on after the enhanced restrictions come into effect,” Additional Chief Secretary, Education, D.P. Wahlang said on Thursday while appreciating the indomitable spirit of the examinees braving the dual challenge of COVID-19 pandemic and load-shedding.

“We are proud of our students. The percentage of those attending and attempting the examinations is very high and it shows the exemplary spirit and resilience of the students,” the official said.

“When the going gets tough, the tough get going,” he added, informing journalists that more than 98 per cent of students who have filled their forms for the two exams have been appearing for the examinations.

He allayed the concerns of some students appearing for the exams following the announcement of the new containment measures.

“Passenger vehicles are available for reaching examination centres. For those using private cars, we have made an arrangement for admit cards to be used as car pass during the period of enhanced restriction,” Wahlang said.

He said he was not aware of the concerns of students regarding load-shedding, but pointed to the department’s advisory for them to get adequate rest and sleep for a minimum of six hours before writing their exams.

Many students said they were determined to beat the odds and ensure that they don’t lose their focus on the crucial examinations amid the despair all around.

The Board exam results would be declared in the last week of June, officials said.