Centre revives free foodgrains programme

SHILLONG, April 29: Owing to the deteriorating pandemic situation in the country, the Government of India has restarted the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), wherein additional food grains will be provided to all the beneficiaries under Targeted Public Distribution System (AAY and PHH) at five kilograms per person per month free of cost for the period of two months covering May and June.

The General Manager, Food Corporation of India (FCI), NEF Region, informed that under the PMGKAY scheme, 21455.17 MT rice for Meghalaya, 6682.15 MT rice for Mizoram and 25018.33 MT rice for Tripura has been allotted for free distribution to beneficiaries for the month of May and June.

It may be mentioned that the PMGKAY scheme covers 21.46 Lakh beneficiaries in Meghalaya, 6.68 Lakh beneficiaries in Mizoram and 25.01 Lakh beneficiaries in Tripura under FCI, NEF Region.

This allocation is in addition to National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the entire expense will be borne by the Government of India.