Decide on your future with party, State BJP to MDC

SHILLONG, April 29: BJP state president, Ernest Mawrie has asked GHADC MDC, Pramod S. Koch to take a call on his future in the party within three days.

“You have stated in the media that you extended support to the NPP under the direction of the central leadership. I have consulted several central leaders and none of them have given you this direction,” Mawrie said in his communiqué to Koch on Thursday, while asking him to specifically name the central leader who had directed him to support the NPP-led EC in the GHADC.

Referring to Koch’s reply to the show cause notice issued by the party earlier, Mawrie questioned how the MDC could justify the absence of anti-defection law in the Council for his decision.

“Your response implies that you are free to support any party or person, corrupt or otherwise,” Mawrie said.

“Since there is no anti-defection law, you will continue to remain an MDC but please explain why suo motu action to expel you from the party should not be initiated against you,” Mawrie added.