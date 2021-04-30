184 new cases, two more deaths in state

SHILLONG, April 29: Meghalaya on Thursday recorded 187 new cases taking the total number of active cases to 1,531 while two more deaths pushed the number of fatalities to 169.

The state also witneassed 129 recoveries from the infection and the total number of recoveries now stands at 14,917.

Out of the 1531 active cases, 1,094 are in East Khasi Hills, 155 in Ri Bhoi, 82 in West Jaintia Hills, 68 in East Jaintia Hills, 67 in West Garo Hills, 32 in West Khasi Hills, 12 in South West Khasi Hills, nine in South Garo Hills, six in East Garo Hills, four in South West Garo Hills and two in North Garo Hills.

Out of the 187 new cases, 141 were detected in East Khasi Hills, 18 in Ri Bhoi, 10 in West Garo Hills, six in East Jaintia Hills, four each in West Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills, two in South Garo Hills and one each in South West Khasi Hills and East Garo Hills.

106 patients recovered in East Khasi Hills, 10 in Ri Bhoi, six in West Jaintia Hills, three each in West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills and one in East Jaintia Hills.

The two deceased included Riangkhwat Khonglah (58) of Huroi village in East Jaintia Hills and Joplin Dkhar (64) of Nongkseh, Shillong.

Both patients died on Thursday due to COVID-related complications.