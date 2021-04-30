Health Department issues protocol for wearing masks

TURA, April 30: Health and Family Welfare Department of Meghalaya has issued a protocol for wearing masks to prevent the spread of the highly infectious variant of the SARS-COV-2 virus among the citizens.

As per the protocol, any person aged 2 years or older should wear a three-ply surgical mask/N-95 mask when stepping out in public spaces or even when sharing personal space with people not belonging to their household.

The protocol recommended not wearing masks made from materials that are hard to breathe through (such as plastic or leather) or masks made from fabric that is loosely woven or knitted, such as fabrics that let light pass through or masks made with only one layer of fabric. Instead, masks made with breathable fabric (such as cotton) may be layered with a three ply surgical mask underneath it to ensure maximum protection.

The protocol stressed on the importance of cleaning hands before wearing masks as well as before and after taking them off and whenever they are touched.

All caregivers taking care of COVID-19 affected persons under home isolation must necessarily wear N-95 masks or a three-ply surgical mask layered with a fabric mask above it. The patient in isolation must also wear a mask during this period of attendance, the protocol stated.

The protocol also advised people aged 60 and above, those with co-morbidities and anyone awaiting Covid-19 test results to wear masks at all times when they are with other people. Highlighting that a mask is not a substitute for social distancing, the protocol advised people to wear masks in addition to social distancing of 6 feet especially, when indoors around people who do not live in their households.