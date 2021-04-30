Shillong residents rush out to buy essentials before 10-day containment restrictions begin

SHILLONG, April 30: As the 10-day containment period aimed at arresting the covid-19 spike in Shillong comes into force from May 1, the capital city today saw huge rush of people coming out in large numbers to buy essentials and items for the period.

People were seen standing in queue I front of ATMs to liquor shops, to get their stocks replenished before the restriction comes into force.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo told reporters that 25 per cent of the public transport will only ply on a given day and it will apply for only to local taxis and auto-rickshaws.

Informing that the private transport is restricted except for people going out on essential work, health care emergency services and for taking vaccine jabs, the DC said that the Administration will issue inter-district, inter-state passes in emergency cases but people have to follow all protocols.

Stating that all genuine cases would be issued passes, Laloo informed that Laptops, mobile and automobile repairing shops will open on alternative days for 3 to 4 days within this 10-day containment period.

Making it clear that restaurants and eateries are to remain closed, she informed home delivery of food would be permitted but takeaways will not be allowed.

In addition, swimming pools, bars, beauty parlours, saloons will be closed and Administration has already closed down 10-15 shops for non- compliance.

Assuring that there is no disruption in the supply chain of essential commodities Laloo asked public not to panic .

According to DC, Shops dealing in essential commodities will be open as per regulation. She said no political, public and social gatherings was permitted in the district.

Funerals and weddings have been allowed subject to ceiling of only 30 permissible guests.

The tourist spots in the district are closed and even weekly markets will be shut

The Wholesale traders dealing in essential commodities will be allowed to open and people who will come to buy essential commodities from other places will be issued passes by their respective DCs in regulated manner so as to avoid congestion here.