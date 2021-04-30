More guidelines in place ahead of ‘containment’

SHILLONG, April 29: In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the Health department has issued guidelines for the disposal of bodies of COVID-19 suspects or confirmed cases.

As per guidelines, in case of space constraints, the coffin is to be taken directly to the burial or cremation ground and can be kept overground for a maximum of 36 hours only.

Asserting that COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets, the Health department stated that there is hardly any risk of COVID infection from a body to health workers, family members or volunteers who follow standard precautions while disposing the body.

The body, after having been sealed as per the protocol and kept inside the coffin, may be taken to the residence of the deceased person. However, the coffin has to be kept outside.

All present at the cremation/burial ground have to practice standard precautions of hand hygiene, use of surgical masks and gloves.

Large gathering at the crematorium/ burial ground should be avoided as a social distancing measure.

Viewing of the body by unzipping the face end of the body bag by those performing the burial/cremation using standard precautions may be allowed for the relatives.

Religious rituals such as reading from religious scripts, sprinkling of holy water and any other last rites that does not require touching of the body is allowed. However, bathing, kissing or hugging the body has been restricted.

The depth of the burial grave should be about 6 feet. If cremated, the ashes do not pose any risk and can be collected to perform the last rites.

The mortuary vehicle, after the transfer of the body, will have to be decontaminated with 1% Sodium Hypochlorite (available in pharmacies). This can also be safely done by those who carry the body.

25 pc of public vehicles permitted to ply

In view of containment measures in Shillong Urban Agglomeration, Tura and Jowai, the Transport department has directed that only 25 per cent of all public vehicles shall operate in these areas.

The department has fixed a new arrangement for local taxis and auto-rickshaws in Shillong Urban Agglomeration during the 10-day containment period. As per the order, local cabs and auto-rickshaws with registration number ending with 1 & 2 will ply on May 1 and 7; numbers ending with 3 & 4 will ply on May 3 and 8; numbers ending with 5 & 6 will ply on May 4; numbers ending with 7 & 8 will ply on May 5 while numbers ending with 9 & 0 will ply on May 6.

This arrangement of passenger vehicles on rotation basis will be permitted from 6am till 8pm, except on Sundays, and will continue until further orders.

However, all vehicles entering Shillong Urban Agglomeration should possess a valid pass and may be permitted only for emergency purposes as notified earlier.

Driver and passengers have to strictly ensure seating as per permitted capacity, wear mask at all times, use hand sanitisers and follow all other health advisories.

Movement with e-pass

Movement of persons and vehicles to and from Shillong Urban Agglomeration has been restricted from 5am of May 1 till 5am of May 10, except for emergency reasons.

The East Khasi Hills DC has directed that in order to facilitate movement of vehicles for any emergency during the 10-day period, the public can avail e-pass online on the website eastkhasihills.gov.in under the section “E-Pass”.

SMS will be sent to the applicant once the pass is issued. Applicants can track & download the e-pass from the link given in the EKH district website.

Schools closed in city outskirts

In another measure, the DC has ordered closure of all educational institutions in areas adjoining Shillong Urban Agglomeration including Mylliem, Mawpat, Mawlai, Mawkynrew, Mawryngkneng and Mawphlang C&RD Blocks from Ma1 till May 8.

Liquor stores closed

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills DC (Excise), has ordered closure of all bonded warehouses/IMFL off shops/canteens and outstills in the entire Shillong Agglomeration with effect from May 1 to 10.

Home delivery is permitted by the IMFL off licensees possessing home delivery license and subject to valid passes issued by the office of the DC. All bars, hotel and clubs having liquor license, will remain closed till May 10.

Regulated opening of shops in city

The DC further informed that the number of shops in each zone permitted for opening along with date and timing will be finalised on Friday.

According to the DC, the Incident Commanders (ICs) have already worked out the details with their respective localities and Community Covid Management Teams (CCMTs).

“In each zone arrangement has been made for opening of shops in a regulated manner in coordination with the Syiem of Mylliem. People are encouraged not to move out of their zones but to procure items locally in neighbourhood stores as per arrangements made by the Rangbah Shnong/ CCMT in consultation with the ICs,” Laloo informed when contacted on Thursday.

The number of shops in each zone permitted for opening along with date and timing will be regulated by the Incident Commander. Shops not listed will remain closed.

Meanwhile, shops dealing in hardware, electrical, plumbing and sanitary ware, computer service centre, mobile repair and automobile repair will open only as per dates and times to be fixed by the office of the DC. Names of all such shops will be compiled by the ICs of the different zones in Shillong Urban Agglomeration.

The DC has encouraged people to highlight specific concerns or doubts in the form of an e-mail to [email protected]