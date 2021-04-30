UDP delays decision on bypolls

SHILLONG, April 29: The UDP is yet to take a call on contesting the two upcoming bypolls in the state.

“The COVID situation has led to delay but we will meet either this week or the next,” UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh said on Thursday.

Asked if the party would finalise its candidates during the proposed meeting, Lyngdoh said, “We will initiate the discussion at the meeting.”

The UDP chief was positive about the party’s future prospects in the Garo Hills region despite failing to open its account for the second time in the recently-concluded GHADC elections.