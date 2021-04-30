UDP’s demand for probe into MeECL affairs under examination: Conrad

SHILLONG, April 30: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma has stated that he is examining the letter of the UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh regarding the demand for instituting an independent inquiry into the allegations of irregularities in the MeECL and to remove those at the helms of affairs in the corporation to facilitate a free and fair inquiry.

“I have gone through the letter and I am examining it. I will discuss with all the Cabinet colleagues and then take a call on it,” Sangma told reporters here on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the UDP president had stated in the letter addressed to the CM that it would be in the fitness of things to institute an independent inquiry to unearth the truth behind all the allegations so as to restore the confidence of the general public.

Lyngdoh had also sought immediate removal of people at the helm of affairs in the MeECL to facilitate a free and fair probe.

He said the decision to sound the Chief Minister for an independent probe was taken at party meeting that was attended all the elected UDP members and other leaders.

“All of them gave me the responsibility, as the party president, of writing the letter for addressing the issues troubling the corporation, the government and the state as a whole,” Lyngdoh had said.