2 killed, 13 injured in lightning

NONGSTOIN, May 1: Two people died on the spot and 13 others were severely injured when a lightning struck Mawngap village in Mawshynrut Civil Sub Division, West Khasi Hills.

Mawjaw Langrin, Sordar of Mawngap village told that the incident occurred at around 12 noon when all the 15 people were taking shelter from heavy rain in the cattle shed that they were constructing. A thunder struck at the cattle shed where two out of 15 people who were inside died on the spot.

Langrin also said that the deceased were identified as Leborius Nongsiang (17) and Leding Rongrin (37).

After the incident the village durbar informed the Riangdo Police Station and the bodies were handed to the bereaved families while all the 13 people who were severely injured were shifted to Riangdo CHC for treatment.