Meghalaya COVID update: 3 new deaths, 262 new cases

SHILLONG, May 1: With reporting of three more deaths due to COVID 19 in the state during the last 24 hours, the death toll went up to 174.
The state now has 1659 active COVD19 cases including the 262new cases detected in the last 24 hours.
SHILLONG, May 1: With reporting of three more deaths due to COVID 19 in the state during the last 24 hours, the death toll went up to 174.
The state now has 1659 active COVD19 cases including the 262new cases detected in the last 24 hours.
Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.
Comments are closed.