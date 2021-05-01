Next ten days crucial for state: CM

SHILLONG/TURA, April 30: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Friday justified the state government’s decision to enforce containment measures to flatten the COVID-19 curve in the state and appealed to all citizens of the state to remain extra vigilant saying that the next ten days could be decisive in the fight against the pandemic.

“If we can flatten the curve then we will be able to manage the spike in cases,” Sangma told reporters.

Stating that the aggressive restrictions imposed for then days was not to be read as a full lockdown, the chief minister said the government understands that people need essential items and hence certain activities have been permitted while others have been restricted.

Rush for essentials ahead of containment

Shillong and Tura on Friday witnessed a mad rush of people to buy essential items ahead of the 10-day containment period beginning on Saturday.

The containment measures are being enforced in Shillong urban agglomeration, Tura and Jowai.

People in the state capital were seen standing in long queues outside bank ATMs to liquor shops.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo told reporters that only 25 per cent of the local taxis and auto-rickshaws will ply on any given day.

Stating that the movement of private transport is restricted except for people going out for essential work, healthcare emergency services and vaccines, she said the administration will issue inter-district and inter-state passes only in genuine cases but people will have to adhere to the protocols.

Laloo said laptop, mobile and automobile-repairing shops will open on alternate days or three to four days within the containment period.

Making it clear that restaurants and eateries are to be closed for dine-in and that takeaways will not be allowed, she said home delivery of food will be permitted.

In addition, swimming pools, bars, parlours and salons will be closed. The administration has already closed down 10-15 shops for non- compliance.

Assuring that there is no distribution in supply chain of essential commodities and that the administration is following it up on a daily basis, Laloo asked the public not to panic.

According to her, shops dealing in essential commodities will be open as per regulations. Political, public and social gatherings will not be permitted while funerals and weddings will be allowed subject to ceiling of only 30 guests. The tourist spots and the weekly markets in the district will be shut, she said.

The wholesale shops, dealing in essential commodities, will be allowed to open and the buyers from other districts will be issued passes by their DC but in a regulated manner to avoid congestion in Shillong.

Despite assurance from the government and directions to all essential store owners to remain open during the ten-day containment period, widespread panic buying took place in Tura on Friday as citizens rushed to stores to stock up on food and other necessary items before the deadline.

Massive traffic was witnessed on the roads leading up to Tura market and other locality shopping zones with large sections of the public resorting to panic buying.

Panic buying was not centered only on food items, as fuel stations also witnessed long queues of vehicles over apprehension of a shortage.

Violation of protocols

The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has directed that entry, testing and quarantine protocols of the state apply to all individuals/returnees irrespective of their profession.

The order was necessitated in view of reports that returnees working in various central government offices, banking institutions, private offices and armed forces were not following protocols and some returnees have resumed their duties upon arrival in Shillong despite their test results being awaited, the DM said.

Guv holds consultative meeting

Governor Satya Pal Malik held a consultative meeting on Friday with heads of Army, Air Force, Assam Rifles, BSF and CRPF stationed in Shillong to review the COVID-19 preparedness and strategies employed by the armed forces and paramilitary forces to make their hospitals and quarantine facilities, ICUs and oxygen supply available to the state government.

The meeting was convened as per the advice of the Union Defence Minister.

Air Marshal Amit Dev, AOC HQ EAC, Lt General KC Panchanathan, GOC, 101 Area, Major General SS Deusi, Assam Rifles, Sonal V Mishra of CRPF and D Haokip, DIG, BSF attended the meeting.

The armed forces and central paramilitary forces promised to extend full support to the state government to tide over the crisis.