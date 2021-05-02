Eight including 2 children charred to death in Russia

INTERNATIONAL
By Agencies

Moscow, May 1 : Fire engulfed a private residence in Russia’s Perm region, killing eight people inside, including two children, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday.
Pictures show that the one-story wooden house was scorched by the blaze, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The scene of the incident is being examined, and witnesses are being questioned, the committee said in a press release, adding that forensic examinations are underway to establish the cause of the deaths and the fire.(IANS)

