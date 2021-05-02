Police action against UP man for ‘giving’ oxygen cylinders to patients

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) : The Jaunpur police is initiating legal action against a person for allegedly helping provide free oxygen cylinders to patients who were unable to find beds at the district hospital.

The district medical department accused the youth of violating Covid-19 safety norms and has lodged a complaint with the police.

The man identified as Vicky, was reportedly helping the patients by arranging oxygen cylinders for them outside the district hospital.

The chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the hospital in the complaint to the police said Vicky was providing oxygen to many people without a Covid-19 test, in an unsafe manner, without sanitization and other medical precautions. This could lead to the spread of infection from one person to another.

In the police complaint, the CMS demanded action under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The police in a statement said they were taking further legal action on the basis of the complaint. (IANS)