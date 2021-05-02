Ripun offers to quit as Assam PCC chief after poll debacle

GUWAHATI, May 2: Assam Pradesh Congress president Ripun Bora tendered his resignation as the state party chief, “owing responsibility for the defeat of the Congress in the Assam Assembly elections.”

“I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of president, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, owing the responsibility of the humiliating defeat of my party in the Assam Assembly Election 2021,” Bora wrote in his resignation letter to national Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday evening.

“I am extremely saddened and disheartened to inform you that despite my immense hard work we were unable to combat the divisive and communal politics played by the BJP and RSS. Despite all the odds, I did the best in my capacity to revive the party during the last four years as president of Assam PCC,” he stated.

“However, I pledge to continue my fight as a dedicated Congressman to uphold the ideology and values of the Indian National Congress,” he added.