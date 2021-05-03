58th foundation day of Sein Raij Niamtre

SHILLONG, May 2: The Sein Raij Niamtre, Shillong, a socio-religious congregation of the Jaintias of Meghalaya, will celebrate its 58th foundation day on May 3.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the programme will be held online with Puramon Kynjin, Dolloi, Jwai Elaka as the chief guest.

The Seiñ Raij Niamtre, Shillong is a socio-religious congregation of the Jaintias settled in Shillong, a tribe believed to be the descendants of U Niaw wasa and continue to adhere to the traditional religion known as Niamtre.

Niamtre is a religion based on the belief that God, U Tre Kirot, is the supreme creator. According to Niamtre, the three cardinal principles dictated by God are — kamai yei hok, tipbru tipblai and tipkur tipkha — which signify right living and practice based on right livelihood, fulfilment of duties towards fellow men in order to reach God and showing respect to the members of the maternal and paternal clan.

It may be mentioned that indigenous communities and their individual members draw their identity and form their world-view from specific historical and cultural context that include their own beliefs, social organisation, languages, customs and knowledge.

Most of these indigenous societies have seen their traditional orders disrupted through contact with the more powerful societies.

The impact of colonialism saw traditional indigenous social structure eroded.

In identification of these dimensions, Sein Raij Niamtre, Shillong, a socio-religious congregation of the Jaintias of Meghalaya, was established on May 3 1963 to act as custodian of indigenous people, their belief system, cultures, languages and way of life and seek their protection under the national and international law.

Since its inception in 1963, Seiñ Raij Niamtre, Shillong has been devoted to bring about socio-religious and cultural awakening among the Jaintias in the state.