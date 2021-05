SHILLONG, May 2: In a bid to enable the general public to avail legal aid during this second wave of COVID-19, the member secretary, Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA), on Sunday has informed that the public can reach out the MSLSA by calling toll free number 1800-345-3662, 9089392382, 9615573442 and 9774180179 and online at [email protected]