FIR against ‘illegal’ export of coal to B’desh

TURA, May 2: A complaint has been filed against the alleged illegal export of extracted coal to Bangladesh through the Gasuapara Land Custom Port in South Garo Hills.

The complaint was filed few days ago with the officer-in-charge of Gasuapara Police Station by one John Dalton Ch Sangma, who hails from Koinadubi village.

The filing of the complaint comes in the wake of the death of a coal exporter from Tripura, who passed away due to COVID-19 in the district recently.

The complainant alleged that extracted coal, dumped in and around Gasuapara, is being exported illegally to Bangladesh by some people with vested interests.

According to the complaint, required royalty taxes are also not being paid to the state government as the exporting challans are fraudulent and illegal, which cause losses to the government exchequer.

The complainant also repudiated the rumours that said the coal-laden trucks are not from Meghalaya but from Assam. Sangma, in his complaint, said that there is not a single coal dumping site in Assam.

Bemoaning that the government has incurred heavy losses due to the illegal activities, the complainant has urged the authorities concerned to look into the matter and put an end to the illegalities.