Crime Update

Bike stolen

Amirul Hoque lodged a complaint that on April 27 night, unidentified miscreant(s) stole his motorcycle (AS-18H-4945) which was parked at Jadi Bazar in South Garo Hills.

Theft

Bidhan Talukdar lodged a complaint that on the intervening night of April 26 and 27, miscreants stole electrical wires from Jail Road, Shillong.

Assistant Commissioner of Excise lodged a complaint at Shillong Sadar Police Station that on April 24 morning, miscreant(s) stole one vehicle battery from a departmental vehicle (ML-01-1907) which was parked at the office parking lot.