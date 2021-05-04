Load-shedding to end soon: James

SHILLONG, May 3: Power Minister James Sangma on Monday asserted that the state would not see any more load-shedding within a very short time.

Sangma told reporters that the Power department was trying its best to ensure that there are no power cuts in future.

He however said that the department was enforcing load-shedding due to several reasons not within the control of the department.

“We are trying to ensure that the problem is solved as soon as possible and we also hope for adequate rainfall in the coming months,” he added.