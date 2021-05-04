Pfizer seeks expedited nod for vaccine in India

By Agencies

New Delhi, May 3: Pfizer is in discussions with the Indian government for an expedited approval pathway to make Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine available in the country, its chief Albert Bourla said on Monday, while stating that the firm.
“We are deeply concerned by the critical COVID-19 situation in India, and our hearts go out to you, your loved ones and all the people of India,” he said in a mail sent to Pfizer India employees that he posted on linked.in.
Pfizer is committed to being a partner in India’s fight against this disease and is quickly working to mobilise the largest humanitarian relief effort in the company’s history, he added. (PTI)

