Zenith Sangm, wife takes COVID vaccine

News AlertCovid-19MEGHALAYA
By Bureau

SHILLONG, May 4:  Zenith Sangma , MLA, 52 Rangsakona, of Meghalaya, and his wife received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today,

They urged upon all the eligible citizens to get vaccinated, and move closer towards a Covid-free state.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.