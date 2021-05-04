Zenith Sangm, wife takes COVID vaccine

SHILLONG, May 4: Zenith Sangma , MLA, 52 Rangsakona, of Meghalaya, and his wife received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today,
They urged upon all the eligible citizens to get vaccinated, and move closer towards a Covid-free state.
