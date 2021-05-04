Assam defers HSLC, HS exams in view of COVID surge

GUWAHATI, May 4: The Assam government has indefinitely postponed the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC)/Assam High Madrassa (AHM) Examination and Higher Secondary Final Examinations 2021, in view of the surge in COVID-cases in the state.

Both the exams were scheduled from May 11, 2021.

“The revised schedule of the HSLC/AHM examination will be announced shortly after consultation with the health department of the state,” an order by Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) on Tuesday said.

Similarly, a notification by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) stated that the “Higher Secondary Final Examination 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from May 11, 2021 remains suspended till further orders.”

Asked about the decision, state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I do not think the situation is right to conduct the exams…so I have asked SEBA and AHSEC to take a call after ascertaining the situation and make the announcement today.”

It may be mentioned that lower primary schools in districts reporting more than 100 cases have already been shut. The districts include Kamrup (Metro), Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Cachar and Sonitpur districts.