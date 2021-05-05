Andhra Pradesh selects journalist, lawyer as Information Commissioners

Amaravati, May 4 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government has chosen senior journalist Ulchala Hari Prasad, and lawyer Kakarla Chenna Reddy as the Right to Information Commissioners. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, and sent for approval to the Governor.

According to a media release issued by the state government, Ulchala Hari Prasad has been working as a journalist for the last two decades, while Kakarla Chenna Reddy has been practising as a lawyer in several district courts and High Courts in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the past 15 years.

Members of the Information Commissioners selection committee Mekathoti Sucharitha, chief secretary Adityanath Das, CCLA Neerab Kumar Prasad, special chief secretary Praveen Kumar, and Principal Secretary (GAD) Praveen Prakash were present at the meeting.