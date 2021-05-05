Assam launches token vaccination drive

GUWAHATI, May 5: The Assam health department on Wednesday launched a token COVID-19 vaccination drive for persons in the age group of 18 to 44 years at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and at Guwahati Press Club.

On Tuesday evening, Hyderabad-based biotechnology firm, Bharat Biotech International Limited had sent 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin to the state particularly for vaccination of people in the 18 to 44 years age category.

The state government will however start full-fledged vaccination among beneficiaries in the age group (18-44 years) from May 7.

“We have launched a token drive among specially-abled persons over 18 years of age at GMCH and among journalists and their families at the Guwahati Press Club today. From May 7, we will launch more centres for vaccination so that those who have registered in the COWIN portal can also get their dates for vaccination,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media.

Meanwhile, 27,49,796 doses of the COVID vaccine (both Covaxin and Covishield) have been administered among people above 45 years in the state till Tuesday.

As many as 21,51,351 people have received jabs of the first dose while 5,98,445 persons have been administered the second dose.

The minister also visited the Guwahati Railway Station to take stock of the coaches offered by the railway ministry to be used as COVID Care Centres.

“The railway ministry has offered the state government as many as 1500 coaches (equipped with oxygen cylinders) to be used as part of COVID Care Centres,” he said.

