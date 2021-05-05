WGH declares night curfew from 8 PM till 5 AM daily

TURA, May 5: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh on Wednesday issued a fresh order declaring night curfew in the entire district from 8 pm to 5 am daily. The night curfew which comes into force with immediate effect will continue until further orders.

As per the order, there will be total lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays with exemption for essential goods transport and emergencies even as other restrictions and permitted activities issued earlier are also to remain the same until further orders.

The fresh order fixed the working hours of all government offices from 10 AM to 4 PM while the opening of non-essential shops will be from 8 AM to 12 PM on alternate days i.e. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The entry of customers into shops has also been prohibited and shop owners have been directed to maintain a barrier outside their shops while following the protocol of wearing masks and the use of sanitizers.

A warning has been issued to shop owners that any violation of the instructions would lead to the immediate closure of their shops. Customers and the public in general have also been directed to follow all guidelines and protocols of Covid-19 with a warning that penalty would be imposed on all violators by empowered and designated officers.

Meanwhile, in a separate order issued earlier, all weekly markets in the district have also been directed to temporarily close down with effect from the same day (May 5) till May 15. The production of Covid-19 negative certificate issued by competent authorities has also been made mandatory for all traders and businessmen from outside the state with a warning that producing a fake one would be dealt with sternly.