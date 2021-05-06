Chief Minister reviews preparedness with stakeholders

TURA, May 6 : Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma , reviewed the Covid-19 preparedness with the stake-holders at Tura Circuit House on 6 May where the members of the Covid-19 management committees including the church leaders also participated.

Reviewing the preparedness to face the challenges of the second wave of the contagious virus, the chief minister informed that Tura, Phulbari and Purakhasia in West Garo Hills are now the hot-spots and asked the health department to prepare the charts for blood-graph and hospitalization for daily monitoring to bring down the positivity rate.

Stressing on the need to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in state, the chief minister urged the health officials to be active in dealing with the situation and highlighted the three tier strategy adopted by the Govt. to break the transmission of virus.

While talking about imposing restrictions in the wake of surging cases of Covid-19, the chief minister asked the district administration to consider the economic life of the people. He also stressed on the need to minimize the chances of contracting the disease by restricting the movement of people from one place to another, minimizing social gathering and maintaining social distancing.

Informing that main focus for vaccination at present are Shillong, Tura and Jowai, he said that mid-August this year is the target of the Govt. for vaccinating the 18 plus people and urged the stake-holders and health workers to mobilize and motivate the people to avail the free vaccination. Saying that infrastructural expansion is the need of the hour to check the spread of virus, the chief minister informed that the work order for Cryogenic Plant at Jengjal had been sanctioned and will be completed in 60 days.

Stressing on the need to guide people not to panic, the chief minister also sought the cooperation and support of the society, community leaders, church leaders, Nokmas, etc. and suggested cluster-based community care centers to ensure the safety of the people. He also urged the people to avoid social gathering.

The Adviser to the Chief Minister and North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma, suggested the health department to open more vaccination centers in and around Tura to intensify vaccination and urged the police department to monitor the proper wearing of face masks.

Earlier the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, Ram Singh, while presenting the overview of the district informed that there are 172 active cases out of which 81 have recovered and the number of people under home quarantine are 139 and said that surveillance in the market areas of plain belt is being done to check the spread of Covid-19. He also informed that he is in touch with his Assam counterpart in terms of Covid-19 management.

The District Medical and Health Officer, highlighted the arrangements in the hospitals for accommodating of Covid-19 patients and informed that the positivity rate in the district is 7%. She also informed that 444 oxygen cylinders are available in Tura Civil Hospital and 4 to 6 B-type cylinders are required everyday.