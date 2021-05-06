Bernard alleges target on BJP voters

TURA, May 6: Tura BJP MDC Bernard Marak has written to chief minister Conrad K Sangma alleging that BJP voters in Tura, particularly those employed in the GHADC who endorsed his candidature, are being targeted with a dictatorial order directing them to return to work.

He claimed that in a meeting on Wednesday which he attended with other MDCs and the new EC to break the deadlock with the striking employees, executive members were accused of targeting the striking employees through the district administration and legal advisers.

“It is a known fact that most of the GHADC employees voted for BJP and you yourself acknowledged that your candidate in Tura prestigious seat got defeated due to various issues on which one was majority of the GHADC employees resided in Tura. The targeting of the employees because they voted BJP is not a fair reason to force upon them a dictatorial order,” said Bernard Marak in his letter.

He also denied having any hand in targeting the current GHADC Secretary and Meghalaya official Rikse R Marak terming the accusations “ridiculous”.

The Tura MDC added that he had tried to contact the CEM over the matter but did not receive any response compelling him to write the letter.