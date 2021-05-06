Delhi receives 730 MT of oxygen, Kejriwal thanks Modi

NEW DELHI, May 6: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his gratitude for the supply of medical Oxygen amid rising cases of coronavirus.

“I express my gratitude on behalf of the people of Delhi for the supply of 730 MT of oxygen yesterday (May 5). I request you to supply the same amount of oxygen daily to Delhi,” Kejriwal said in a statement.

In his letter, Kejriwal also urged the PM Modi for a daily supply of 700 MT oxygen to the national capital as demand of oxygen in Delhi has been rising for the last 15 days.

“Delhi has a requirement of 700 MT daily. We were continuously requesting the Centre to provide us oxygen. On Wednesday, Delhi received 730 MT oxygen for the first time. I express my gratitude on behalf of the people of Delhi for the supply of 730 MT oxygen. I request you to supply the same amount of oxygen daily to Delhi,” he said in the letter.

Earlier in the day, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order and instead of 700 MT oxygen, it ensured a supply of 730 MT to Delhi for treating Covid-19 patients.

The top Court, while staying contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi, had sought an answer from the Centre on Thursday morning.

The second wave of the Covid-19 in Delhi has put huge pressure on the public health system, with hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen, beds, medicines and equipment.

IANS