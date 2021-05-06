PM briefed about 12 states having over 1 lakh active cases

NEW DELHI, May 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Covid-19 situation in the country, during which he was informed about the 12 states which have more than one lakh active cases.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed picture of the Covid situation in various states and districts and was informed about the 12 states which have more than one lakh active cases at present. He was also apprised about the districts with high caseloads.

Modi was also briefed about the ramping up of healthcare infrastructure by the states. He directed that the states should be provided help and guidance about the leading indicators to augment the healthcare infrastructure.

The need to ensure quick and holistic containment measures were also discussed in the meeting. The Prime Minister noted that an advisory has been sent to the states to identify the districts of concern where the test positivity rate is 10 per cent or more and the bed occupancy in the hospitals is over 60 per cent for oxygenated/ICU beds.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the availability of essential medicines. He was briefed about the rapid augmentation in the production of vtal drugs, including Remdesivir.

Modi also reviewed the progress made on the vaccination front and the roadmap for scaling up the production of vaccines in the next few months. He was informed that around 17.7 crore vaccines have been supplied to the states.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the state-wise trends on vaccine wastage. He was briefed that around 31 per cent of the eligible population over the age of 45 years has been administered at least one dose of the vaccine.

Modi spoke about the need to sensitise the states that the speed of the vaccination drive shouldn’t slow down. The citizens should be facilitated for vaccination despite the lockdowns, and the healthcare workers involved in the drive must not be diverted for other duties.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya and other ministers and top officials were present at the meeting.